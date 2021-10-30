Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a $140.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $100.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.27% from the stock’s current price.

TER has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.33.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $138.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.07. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $86.09 and a 52-week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,296 shares of company stock worth $4,595,778. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.