Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $187.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $142.53 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,086,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 46,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 4,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

