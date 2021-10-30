Rosenblatt Securities Upgrades Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) to Buy

Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has $400.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $398.48.

Shares of FB stock opened at $323.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $912.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $350.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.69. Facebook has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its position in Facebook by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 777 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Facebook by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 182,572 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,436,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,732 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in Facebook by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 20,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

