Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 913.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,884,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,163,000 after buying an additional 12,514,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,313,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 305.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,201,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,798,000 after buying an additional 3,165,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,166,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,474,000 after buying an additional 2,544,082 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 687.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,626,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after buying an additional 1,420,048 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIV opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.93. Apartment Investment and Management has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, Director Terry Considine purchased 76,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $502,459.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders bought a total of 514,587 shares of company stock valued at $3,482,463 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded by Terry Considine in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

