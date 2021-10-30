Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,161 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,870,000 after acquiring an additional 83,925 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 129,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 68,113 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $234,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLO opened at $17.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.37. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $39.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

