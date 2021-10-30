Morgan Stanley Increases Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $276.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $267.00 to $276.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $334.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair lowered shares of Lennox International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $342.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.50.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $299.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.83. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $266.77 and a 1-year high of $356.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $312.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.19.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The construction company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 399.68% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other Lennox International news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 4,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.78, for a total transaction of $1,410,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,969 shares of company stock valued at $5,776,946 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $319,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennox International in the third quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lennox International by 205.2% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 4,425 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

