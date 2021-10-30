Morgan Stanley Raises Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Price Target to $181.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $158.00 to $181.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $131.67.

SI stock opened at $156.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 2.55. Silvergate Capital has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $187.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 207,753 shares of company stock valued at $26,878,741. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,490,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 159,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 503,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,189,000 after acquiring an additional 92,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

