Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at Raymond James

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

RWT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

RWT stock opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87. Redwood Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10. The company has a quick ratio of 6.63, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 74.95% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RWT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

