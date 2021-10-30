Needham & Company LLC Boosts Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Price Target to $145.00

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) had its price objective hoisted by Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $126.17.

SSTK stock opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.07. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $128.36.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $194.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 18,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $2,208,506.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Silvio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $101,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,916 shares of company stock valued at $19,262,708 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Shutterstock during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

