Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynatrace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $75.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.62. Dynatrace has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.37, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $226.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $4,183,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,498 shares of company stock valued at $10,399,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the first quarter valued at $651,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $668,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4,617.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 69.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Dynatrace by 46.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,445,000 after purchasing an additional 254,118 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

