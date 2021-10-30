Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Capri Holdings Limited Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Capri in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Capri from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.76.

Shares of CPRI opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.09. Capri has a 52-week low of $21.00 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the first quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Capri during the second quarter worth about $64,362,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Capri by 40.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

