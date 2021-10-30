Steven C. Gilman Sells 5,000 Shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stock

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $252,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $46.02 on Friday. Vericel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.09 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.68 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vericel in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vericel by 559.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 1,415.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vericel in the 2nd quarter worth $150,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

