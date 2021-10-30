Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target Raised to $200.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.50.

Get Ambarella alerts:

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $185.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.40. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $189.70.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 501,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,477,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.