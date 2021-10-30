Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.89 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.96 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $211.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.37. The company has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Visa has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,878,619. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after buying an additional 698,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

