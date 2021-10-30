F5 Networks, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for F5 Networks in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the network technology company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $11.06 EPS.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $211.15 on Friday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $129.43 and a 1-year high of $225.07. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter worth $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $38,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.22, for a total transaction of $264,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,642.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,457 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,386. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.