Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.21 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) will announce $6.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Flux Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.41 million and the lowest is $6.00 million. Flux Power reported sales of $4.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Flux Power will report full-year sales of $34.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.50 million to $38.55 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $50.31 million, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $63.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Flux Power.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). Flux Power had a negative net margin of 60.55% and a negative return on equity of 190.10%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million.

FLUX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on Flux Power in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Flux Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Flux Power from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flux Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Flux Power stock opened at $5.75 on Friday. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Flux Power by 1,008.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 210,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flux Power by 137.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Flux Power by 44.2% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 25,560 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Flux Power during the second quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flux Power by 81.4% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after buying an additional 593,666 shares during the last quarter. 30.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications. It focuses on electric fork lifts and airport ground support equipment. The company was founded by Christopher L. Anthony and Michael Johnson on September 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Vista, CA.

