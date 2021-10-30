Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Park National Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Park National in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Park National’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Park National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Park National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

PRK opened at $128.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.85. Park National has a twelve month low of $89.56 and a twelve month high of $141.96.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.02. Park National had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 15.37%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Park National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Park National by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Park National by 5.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 21,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Park National during the first quarter worth approximately $1,869,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park National in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Park National by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.09% of the company’s stock.

Park National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and non-banking financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Park National Bank (PNB), Guardian Financial Services Company (GFSC), and All Other. The PNB segment provides general banking and trust services in Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

