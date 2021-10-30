13,615 Shares in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AQB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,677 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 382.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 119,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.25.

AQB stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $283.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.10. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a current ratio of 81.69, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 4,549.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.