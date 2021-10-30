Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $94.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Tompkins Financial Corporation is a financial services company with $5.5 billion in assets serving the Central, Western and Hudson Valley regions of New York and the Southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Ithaca, NY, Tompkins Financial is parent to Tompkins Trust Company, Tompkins Bank of Castile, Tompkins Mahopac Bank, Tompkins VIST Bank, Tompkins Insurance Agencies, Inc., and offers wealth management services through Tompkins Financial Advisors. “

TMP stock opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. Tompkins Financial has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 29.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tompkins Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Tompkins Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Tompkins Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.54%.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly bought 444 shares of Tompkins Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,163.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Tompkins Financial by 333.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 10,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 223,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,505,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Tompkins Financial by 50.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

