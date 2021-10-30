ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 18,018 Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,018 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teekay by 30.6% in the second quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TK opened at $3.54 on Friday. Teekay Co. has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $4.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The firm has a market cap of $357.93 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Teekay from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Teekay

Teekay Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of international crude oil and gas marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units), LNG and LPG carriers and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay LNG; Teekay Tankers and Teekay Parent.

