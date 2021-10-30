Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 828,512 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,319,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 828,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Heron Therapeutics worth $144,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Heron Therapeutics by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.39. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.44 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.65% and a negative net margin of 281.99%. Analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

