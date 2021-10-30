Fmr LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000.

VYM stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $109.29.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.