Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 1,818 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,818 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CEQP. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 202.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 86,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 58,133 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,441,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,493,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE CEQP opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

