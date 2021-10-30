LPL Financial LLC Sells 10,939 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,939 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Under Armour by 265.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Under Armour by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,179,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,766,000 after purchasing an additional 362,200 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Under Armour by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 34,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Under Armour by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 342,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UA opened at $18.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.38. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Separately, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

