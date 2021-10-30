11,565 Shares in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MFA Financial by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.74. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.54.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 81.49%. As a group, analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on MFA. TheStreet cut MFA Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.