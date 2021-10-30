LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $142,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 110.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $72.54 on Friday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.95 and a 200-day moving average of $71.81.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

