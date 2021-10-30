LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,081 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,623,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,396,000 after purchasing an additional 301,030 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,376,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,603,000 after purchasing an additional 293,149 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in HealthEquity by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 774,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,639,000 after purchasing an additional 234,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HealthEquity by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 199,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HQY. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.70.

HQY opened at $66.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,618.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average is $72.16. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.99 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total transaction of $536,630.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,682 shares of company stock worth $1,663,992. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.