LPL Financial LLC Buys 3,420 Shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 252,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,429,000 after acquiring an additional 21,532 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period.

First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

