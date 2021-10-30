Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,573 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,152,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,625,000 after acquiring an additional 455,256 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 818,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 67,988 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 279,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $103.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.99. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $103.39.

