GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Stock Position Raised by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,796 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.10% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. 70.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of GCP stock opened at $22.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.56. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.89.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

