Stifel Financial Corp Sells 498 Shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in McAfee were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in McAfee by 158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of McAfee in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of McAfee by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McAfee during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in McAfee by 4,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $21.37 on Friday. McAfee Corp. has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $32.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion and a PE ratio of -62.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.26.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McAfee Corp. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

MCFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on McAfee in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

In other news, insider Venkat Bhamidipati sold 29,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $643,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 9,665,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $209,834,357.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,528,164 shares of company stock valued at $380,536,440. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About McAfee

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

