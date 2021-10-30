Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Lear by 61.9% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 12,812.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 325.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lear in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lear from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $199.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.73.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $171.85 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $119.29 and a 52 week high of $204.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.17. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.52%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

