Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,564 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,322,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,520,000 after buying an additional 118,634 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 200.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 191,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 127,714 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 189.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 195,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 128,165 shares in the last quarter.

INDA opened at $48.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.25.

