Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gossamer Bio by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gossamer Bio by 31.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 226,078 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 62.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 137.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 36,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 20,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 13.91 and a quick ratio of 13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOSS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of Gossamer Bio stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

