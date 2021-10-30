Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $124,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harborview Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 127,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 403,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,568,000 after buying an additional 36,583 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares during the period. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,451,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,720,000 after purchasing an additional 517,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $71.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $71.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.