Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 12,422 North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in North Atlantic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,488,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,925,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,428,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,483,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAAC opened at $9.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

