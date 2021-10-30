Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $129,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYU. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $894,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 15,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 93.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter.

RYU opened at $106.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.77 and its 200-day moving average is $106.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a one year low of $93.38 and a one year high of $112.58.

