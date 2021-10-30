Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $114,000 in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 2,333.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $196,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tekkorp Digital Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:TEKK opened at $9.80 on Friday. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.80.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekkorp Digital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.