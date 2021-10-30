Morgan Stanley Trims TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price to $124.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.45.

Shares of TRU opened at $115.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.52%.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

