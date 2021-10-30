Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $236.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.85.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $120.67 and a fifty-two week high of $308.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.74.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.79 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,637 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,885. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

