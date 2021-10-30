Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) PT Raised to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TMHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 5.40. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average is $27.95.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.