Insider Selling: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells 5,788 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $7.84.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.
About Centennial Resource Development
Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
