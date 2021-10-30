Insider Selling: Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Sells 5,788 Shares of Stock

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 5,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $44,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $7.84.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $232.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,762,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,639 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,885 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the first quarter valued at about $1,989,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Centennial Resource Development in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centennial Resource Development currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.04.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.