Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Sells $63,765.52 in Stock

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Director Craig Phillips sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $63,765.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Craig Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 27th, Craig Phillips sold 3,512 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $58,896.24.

On Monday, September 27th, Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Craig Phillips sold 5,590 shares of Lifetime Brands stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.88, for a total transaction of $99,949.20.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $373.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.65 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

LCUT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCUT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lifetime Brands by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 42.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

