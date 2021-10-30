Insider Buying: Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Purchases 3,000 Shares of Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Director Kathryn P. Dickson purchased 3,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.40 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FLXS stock opened at $28.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $190.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.99. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $51.13.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $136.17 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 4.60%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLXS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Flexsteel Industries by 715.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Flexsteel Industries during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 65,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing, import and marketing of residential and commercial upholstered and wood furniture products. Its products include sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs and bedroom furniture.

