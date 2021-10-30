Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Global Partner Acquisition Corp II in the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Partner Acquisition Corp II alerts:

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II stock opened at $9.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76. Global Partner Acquisition Corp II has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Global Partner Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Rye Brook, New York.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II (NASDAQ:GPAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partner Acquisition Corp II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.