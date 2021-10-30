Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group (NYSE:FTEV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Separately, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

Get FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE FTEV opened at $9.70 on Friday. FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.69.

FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinTech Evolution Acquisition Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.