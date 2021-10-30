BTIG Research Begins Coverage on DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DKNG has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.05.

DKNG stock opened at $46.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.90.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $4,507,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $17,906,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,292,353 shares of company stock worth $239,274,726. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 16.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 23,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 31.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 261,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,598,000 after purchasing an additional 62,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 0.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

