Michael Glen Eastwood Sells 2,500 Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Senior Officer Michael Glen Eastwood sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.67, for a total value of C$99,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$291,971.20.

Michael Glen Eastwood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Michael Glen Eastwood sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.18, for a total value of C$195,915.00.

Shares of CWB opened at C$39.59 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$24.20 and a 1 year high of C$40.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.22.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 27th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$263.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$256.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.8190331 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.62%.

CWB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector peform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James raised Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$39.25 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.17.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

