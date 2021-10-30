CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Insider Sells $109,431.50 in Stock

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) insider David L. O’toole sold 7,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $109,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.25 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.22 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

CFB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.9% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 65,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 322,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. 47.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.