HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HCI Group, Inc. is a holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in diverse business activities, including property and casualty insurance, information technology, real estate and reinsurance. The company, through its largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides property and casualty insurance. Its insurance product includes property and casualty homeowners insurance, condominium-owners’ insurance and tenants insurance to individuals owning property. HCI Group, Inc., formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc., is headquartered in Tampa, Florida. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on HCI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of HCI Group from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $134.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.06. HCI Group has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $139.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. HCI Group had a net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.77 million. Equities analysts predict that HCI Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,920,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 194,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,369,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,302,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

